StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of GASS opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StealthGas by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in StealthGas by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

