Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Update

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $183.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

