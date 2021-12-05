Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

In other Legacy Housing news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $59,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $168,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,608 shares of company stock worth $2,540,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 24.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 51,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 24.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Legacy Housing will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.