Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

CLNN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Clene in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

CLNN stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Clene has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clene by 2,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,048 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 175.0% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clene by 82.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 182,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

