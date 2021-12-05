CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $26.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.59.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $36.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 13.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 22.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in CSX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in CSX by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.