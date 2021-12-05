Benchmark Begins Coverage on Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $903.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.69. Denny’s has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $20.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.