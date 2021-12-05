CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) & Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Head-To-Head Survey

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CrossFirst Bankshares and Macatawa Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossFirst Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

CrossFirst Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.04%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Volatility & Risk

CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Macatawa Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossFirst Bankshares $215.18 million 3.44 $12.60 million $1.09 13.34 Macatawa Bank $91.20 million 3.20 $30.17 million $0.93 9.18

Macatawa Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CrossFirst Bankshares. Macatawa Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossFirst Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossFirst Bankshares 27.62% 8.92% 1.01% Macatawa Bank 36.08% 12.94% 1.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.3% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CrossFirst Bankshares beats Macatawa Bank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company operates eight full-service banking centers located in Leawood and Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dallas and Frisco, Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.