JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) to “Buy”

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.95 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RTOXF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

OTCMKTS RTOXF opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. Rotork has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

