CIBC Trims National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Target Price to C$108.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$112.00 to C$108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut National Bank of Canada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a C$101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.70.

NTIOF stock opened at $74.73 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.23.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.42%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

