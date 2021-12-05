Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded LondonMetric Property from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded LondonMetric Property from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

OTCMKTS LNSPF opened at $3.73 on Thursday. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.