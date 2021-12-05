SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Up to $50.04

Shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.04, but opened at $51.93. SentinelOne shares last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 53,515 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.