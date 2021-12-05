Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superdry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of Superdry stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. Superdry has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $6.73.

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment is comprised of operation of UK, Republic of Ireland, European and USA stores, concessions, and all internet sites.

