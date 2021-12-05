UBS Group Upgrades Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) to Neutral

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WZZZY. Berenberg Bank lowered Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $16.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

