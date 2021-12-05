Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 3.34, but opened at 3.51. Meta Materials shares last traded at 3.19, with a volume of 83,319 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 6.51.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Steen Karsbo purchased 18,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.74 per share, for a total transaction of 68,505.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Waldern sold 471,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.05, for a total value of 1,909,323.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 989,725 shares of company stock worth $4,054,656. 17.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Materials by 247.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 85,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 486,954 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 544.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 67,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 702.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

