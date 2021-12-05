Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) to “Buy”

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is a parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development. It provides range of deposit products and loans, as well as other services such as Internet banking and brokerage services. United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is based in ATMORE, Ala. “

UBAB stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

