SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

SSPPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SSPPF opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

