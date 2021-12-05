China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHHE opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. China Health Industries has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.75.

About China Health Industries

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of medicines, health products, health devices, and cosmetics. Its products include hemp derivative products, medical drugs, and health supplements. The firm operates through the following segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others.

