FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Lifted by Colliers Securities

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Colliers Securities raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ambarella in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.70). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.14.

AMBA stock opened at $193.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.28 and a 200-day moving average of $132.52. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.