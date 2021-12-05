CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.46

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 1311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.30. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 400.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 444.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

