Centamin (TSE:CEE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.54

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 27588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13.

In other Centamin news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,318.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

