Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.36

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 175928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $676.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.30.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 108.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. Analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDEX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,859,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ideanomics by 2,055.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,876,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,604,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ideanomics by 1,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,660,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,511 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,211,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

