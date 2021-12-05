Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Down 19.9% in November

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 262,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apoletto Ltd acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,442,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $810,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterdrop stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that Waterdrop will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

