-$0.51 EPS Expected for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canoo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.54). Canoo posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

GOEV stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.04. Canoo has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38.

In related news, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 35,273,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo bought 40,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Canoo by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 103,273 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Canoo by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 37,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

