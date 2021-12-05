Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRTBY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DNB Markets raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

