Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on USAS. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Americas Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.04.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.43. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 342.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the second quarter worth about $229,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 225.5% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 8.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,031,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 549,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

