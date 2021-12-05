Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALXXF opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Avante Logixx has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70.

About Avante Logixx

Avante Logixx, Inc engages in the provision of security, monitoring, system integration, and technology solutions. It offers the Avante control centre, monitoring services, electronic building management services, patrol and rapid response services, intelligent perimeter protection services, secure transport services, international security travel advisory services, locksmith services, and smart home automation.

