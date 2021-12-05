Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ALXXF opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Avante Logixx has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70.
About Avante Logixx
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.