Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.44.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $895,475. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,413,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 297.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Ally Financial by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,997 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

