Wolfe Research Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $400.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $354.37.

Shares of ZS opened at $313.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total transaction of $2,377,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $10,749,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 87.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

