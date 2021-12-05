ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. Equities analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $176,324.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,322.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,557,337.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,917,511 shares of company stock worth $10,869,940. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 391.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 76,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ContextLogic by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in ContextLogic by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.