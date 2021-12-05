Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

VBTX stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. Veritex has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter worth $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

