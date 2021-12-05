EDP – Energias de Portugal’s (EDPFY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EDPFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HSBC raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EDP – Energias de Portugal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.06. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

