Zscaler’s (ZS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $417.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zscaler from $285.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Shares of ZS opened at $313.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.40. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total transaction of $2,377,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

