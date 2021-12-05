Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “

Shares of CUYTY stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

