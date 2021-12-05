Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at National Bank Financial

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.38.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. Boralex has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

