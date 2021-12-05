Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of CRRFY opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

