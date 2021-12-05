salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $359.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.23.

CRM stock opened at $258.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.24. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $252.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.72, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,550,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 97,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,913,000 after buying an additional 66,633 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

