Zacks Investment Research Lowers Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on therapies to treat allergic and immunological diseases. The company’s program include STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Astria Therapeutics, formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATXS. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Shares of ATXS opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,687,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753,634 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $12,550,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7,597.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,092,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $6,824,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $6,731,000.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

