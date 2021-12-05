International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in November

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $140.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.14. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IFF. Mizuho boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.