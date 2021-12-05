Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Short Interest Update

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,600 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 452,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $26.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $406.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $26,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305 and have sold 6,610 shares worth $127,309. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $514,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 276.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $854,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 92,610 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 148.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

