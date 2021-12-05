Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

CLBK stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $66.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 648.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 334.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

