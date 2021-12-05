BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BGNE. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $360.44.

BGNE opened at $314.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.78. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $219.20 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.41.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -11.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 165,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $302.06 per share, with a total value of $49,999,689.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,427 shares of company stock valued at $26,866,223. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

