Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 510.93 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 222,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 131,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.