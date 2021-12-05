Short Interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Drops By 19.7%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 110,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of brokerages have commented on INM. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
NASDAQ:INM opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 655,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.
