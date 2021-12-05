Short Interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Drops By 19.7%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 110,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on INM. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:INM opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 655,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.