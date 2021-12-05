Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Set at C$5.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

YRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.23.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$5.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.82 and a 52 week high of C$7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Daniel Racine purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at C$3,034,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 158,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,028.88.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

