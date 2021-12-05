Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Hold Rating for TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

Tudor Pickering reissued their hold rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$63.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$67.61.

TSE:TRP opened at C$59.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.12. The company has a market cap of C$57.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$51.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.20.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.2499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.95%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total value of C$70,171.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,080.24. Insiders have sold 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $632,528 in the last ninety days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

