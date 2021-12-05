LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €153.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($173.86) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($179.55) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €144.15 ($163.80).

LEG stock opened at €122.45 ($139.15) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($111.93). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €127.93 and its 200 day moving average is €127.29.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

