Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

BAMXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.96.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

