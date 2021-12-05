Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Shares of AHKSY opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.77. Asahi Kasei has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

