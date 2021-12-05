Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) to Neutral

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amundi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amundi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMDUF opened at $84.10 on Friday. Amundi has a 12-month low of $84.10 and a 12-month high of $90.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

