Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.14. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after buying an additional 6,203,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,873,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,867 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,703,000 after purchasing an additional 846,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,193,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

